Gordon Sargent betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Gordon Sargent has not competed in the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches in the past five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 for the tournament that features a $9.6 million purse.
At the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
- This is Sargent's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-73
|-5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-67-72-71
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 10-under.
- Sargent has an average of 0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.673 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged -0.893 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.446
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-1.934
|-0.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.100
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.759
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-2.347
|-0.893
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.446 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent sported a -1.934 mark that ranked 172nd on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sargent delivered a -0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.43, and he ranked 141st by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
