4H AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Gordon Sargent has not competed in the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches in the past five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 for the tournament that features a $9.6 million purse.

    Latest odds for Sargent at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

    At the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

    • This is Sargent's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Sargent's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-75-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-69-73-5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-67-72-71-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D71E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3868-70-71-69-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC73-70+1--

    Sargent's recent performances

    • Sargent had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 10-under.
    • Sargent has an average of 0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.673 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sargent has averaged -0.893 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.4460.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-1.934-0.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.100-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.759-0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-2.347-0.893

    Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.446 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent sported a -1.934 mark that ranked 172nd on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sargent delivered a -0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.43, and he ranked 141st by breaking par 21.43% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

