Adam Hadwin betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Adam Hadwin of Canada hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 05, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin finished tied for eighth at 5-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2021. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Hadwin's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T8
|72-65-70-68
|-5
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2021, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 5-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|T41
|70-66-72-70
|-6
|11.875
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|2
|68-69-68-69
|-6
|300.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|70
|71-64-68-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|65-66-71-75
|-7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T53
|68-70-67-70
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|66-71-67-69
|-11
|9.556
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Panama Championship, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.
- Hadwin has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.089 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged -0.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.103
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 in his past five tournaments, while showing steady performance from the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Hadwin sported a 0.089 mark, demonstrating solid iron play.
- On the greens, Hadwin delivered a -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, indicating an area for improvement in his short game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
