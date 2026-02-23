PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin of Canada hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 05, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

    Adam Hadwin finished tied for eighth at 5-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2021. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Hadwin's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T872-65-70-68-5

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2021, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Hadwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026Astara Golf Championship presented by MastercardT4170-66-72-70-611.875
    Feb. 1, 2026The Panama Championship268-69-68-69-6300.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic7071-64-68-72-7--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1165-66-71-75-7--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5368-70-67-70-13--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4466-71-67-69-119.556

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Panama Championship, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.
    • Hadwin has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.089 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has averaged -0.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.103

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 in his past five tournaments, while showing steady performance from the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Hadwin sported a 0.089 mark, demonstrating solid iron play.
    • On the greens, Hadwin delivered a -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, indicating an area for improvement in his short game.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

