4H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina reacts after making a hole-in-one on the 17th hole prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina reacts after making a hole-in-one on the 17th hole prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Alejandro Tosti finished tied for 68th at two-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Tosti's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20256869-67-75-75+2
    2024MC74-74+6

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of two-over.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Tosti's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC75-75+8--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC78-68-75+5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-74+3--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-65-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC65-73-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the John Deere Classic, where he scored four-under.
    • He has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti has an average of -0.712 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.763 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.430-0.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-1.546-0.712
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.551-0.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-1.294-0.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-3.821-1.763

    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.430 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -1.546 mark that ranked 169th on TOUR. He ranked 169th with a 58.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tosti delivered a -1.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 18.52% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

