Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Alejandro Tosti of Argentina reacts after making a hole-in-one on the 17th hole prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Alejandro Tosti finished tied for 68th at two-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Tosti's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|68
|69-67-75-75
|+2
|2024
|MC
|74-74
|+6
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of two-over.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|78-68-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-65
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the John Deere Classic, where he scored four-under.
- He has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has an average of -0.712 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.763 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.430
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-1.546
|-0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.551
|-0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-1.294
|-0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-3.821
|-1.763
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.430 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -1.546 mark that ranked 169th on TOUR. He ranked 169th with a 58.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti delivered a -1.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
