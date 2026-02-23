Dylan Wu betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 18th with a score of 4-under.

Wu has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.106 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Wu has averaged -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.