PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Wu of the United States watches his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Dylan Wu of the United States watches his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu returns to PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 for the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Wu looks to build on his 10th-place finish in 2023, his best result at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Wu's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-74+2
    2024MC74-75+7
    2023T1071-68-67-66-8
    2022T3068-73-69-72+2

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Wu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished 10th at 8-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Wu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4466-73-64-70-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3169-66-70-69-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-68-72-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenDQ70-71-1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC6-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5467-69-70-71-76.100

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 18th with a score of 4-under.
    • Wu has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.106 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has averaged -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has averaged -0.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.0890.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2500.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.203-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.140-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.276-0.018

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.089 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.250 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 76.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu delivered a 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Wu has earned 30 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 109th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Steven Fisk betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    William Mouw betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Michael Brennan betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Genesis Invitational

    1

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    -18

    1

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    T2

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    -17

    T2

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    -17

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    -16

    4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    5

    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    5

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW