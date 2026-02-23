Dylan Wu betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Dylan Wu of the United States watches his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu returns to PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 for the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Wu looks to build on his 10th-place finish in 2023, his best result at this tournament.
Wu's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|2024
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|2023
|T10
|71-68-67-66
|-8
|2022
|T30
|68-73-69-72
|+2
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Wu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished 10th at 8-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|66-73-64-70
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|69-66-70-69
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|DQ
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|6-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T54
|67-69-70-71
|-7
|6.100
Wu's recent performances
- Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 18th with a score of 4-under.
- Wu has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.106 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.089
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.250
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.203
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.140
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.276
|-0.018
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.089 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.250 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 76.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu delivered a 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Wu has earned 30 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 109th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.