Karl Vilips betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Karl VIlips of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Karl Vilips finished tied for 39th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Vilips' recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T39
|68-67-68-72
|-9
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Vilips' most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-72-72-70
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-65-70-67
|-19
|44.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-66-71-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|66
|68-70-71-77
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|73-70-72-65
|-4
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|73-70-71-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|44.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.387 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -0.368 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.285
|-0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.339
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.172
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|1.180
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.384
|-0.368
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.285 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sported a -0.339 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vilips delivered a 1.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 23.89% of the time.
- Vilips has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points (81st) this season and has posted a 10.56% Bogey Avoidance rate (22nd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.