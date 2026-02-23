PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Matt Kuchar finished tied for 56th at six-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Kuchar's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5667-69-68-74-6
    2024MC74-70+2
    2023MC75-69+4

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of six-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Kuchar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4466-68-71-68-158.792
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6767-68-70-69-8--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4674-66-71-74+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1165-68-68-65-22--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1868-69-65-73-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1368-70-74-66-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4466-71-68-71-49.045
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT565-70-67-66-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-71-4--

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • Kuchar has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Kuchar has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.362 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has averaged -0.138 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1420.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-1.601-0.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.5390.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting41.3080.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.388-0.138

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.142 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.0 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar sports a -1.601 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.539 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 1.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50.
    • Kuchar has earned nine FedExCup Regular Season points (132nd) this season, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 26.85% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW