Matt Kuchar betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar finished tied for 56th at six-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Kuchar's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T56
|67-69-68-74
|-6
|2024
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|2023
|MC
|75-69
|+4
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of six-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|66-68-71-68
|-15
|8.792
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T67
|67-68-70-69
|-8
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|74-66-71-74
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T11
|65-68-68-65
|-22
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T18
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|68-70-74-66
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|66-71-68-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|65-70-67-66
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- Kuchar has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Kuchar has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.362 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has averaged -0.138 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.142
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-1.601
|-0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.539
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|1.308
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.388
|-0.138
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.142 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.0 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar sports a -1.601 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.539 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 1.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50.
- Kuchar has earned nine FedExCup Regular Season points (132nd) this season, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 26.85% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
