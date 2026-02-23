Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.

Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.570 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.