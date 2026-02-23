Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Neergaard-Petersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|69-67-77-70
|-5
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|69-72-72-68
|-3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|64-65-73-63
|-23
|--
Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances
- Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
- Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.570 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.672 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.605
|0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.067
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-0.610
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.014
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.075
|0.672
Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Neergaard-Petersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.605 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sported a 0.067 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivered a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
