Justin Hicks betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Justin Hicks missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches last year, shooting 6-over. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to make his first weekend at this event.
Hicks' recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-77
|+6
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Hicks' most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Hicks' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|84-83
|+27
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-79
|+13
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
Hicks' recent performances
- Hicks' best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 5-over.
- He has an average of -0.495 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hicks has an average of -1.059 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -3.731 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hicks' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.987
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.731
Hicks' advanced stats and rankings
- Hicks posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.495 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hicks recorded a -1.059 mark in his past five starts, showing difficulty with iron play.
- On the greens, Hicks delivered a -1.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting putting as a significant weakness in his game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hicks as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
