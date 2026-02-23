PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Justin Hicks betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Justin Hicks missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches last year, shooting 6-over. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to make his first weekend at this event.

    Latest odds for Hicks at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Hicks' recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-77+6

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Hicks' most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Hicks' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC84-83+27--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-79+13--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-77+6--

    Hicks' recent performances

    • Hicks' best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 5-over.
    • He has an average of -0.495 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hicks has an average of -1.059 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -3.731 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hicks' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.987
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.731

    Hicks' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hicks posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.495 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hicks recorded a -1.059 mark in his past five starts, showing difficulty with iron play.
    • On the greens, Hicks delivered a -1.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting putting as a significant weakness in his game.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hicks as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

