Kevin Streelman betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Kevin Streelman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Streelman missed the cut in 2024, his most recent appearance at the tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to bounce back at the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Streelman's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2022
|T16
|71-71-68-70
|E
|2021
|T36
|69-67-73-72
|+1
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 16th at even par.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-69
|-9
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-68
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|73-68-73-76
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|71
|67-72-73-69
|-7
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-69-73-70
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|71-71-71-73
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T71
|71-69-71-74
|+1
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|72-73-71-71
|-1
|46.000
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 1-under.
- Streelman has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-1.511
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.423
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.404
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.777
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-1.560
|-0.233
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.511 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranked 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sports a -0.423 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 74.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Streelman has delivered a 0.777 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
