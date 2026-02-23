Seamus Power betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Seamus Power of Ireland plays a shot during a practice round prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Seamus Power missed the cut at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Power's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-72
|-1
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Power's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|65-66-74-71
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|3.900
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|67-71-72-64
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|64-68-65-67
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T27
|68-66-67-70
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|59
|70-70-68-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|72-68-67-73
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|69-67-69-71
|-4
|9.045
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Power has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 0.814 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.247
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.176
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.348
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|1.048
|0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.974
|0.814
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.247 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sports a -0.176 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power has delivered a 1.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 25.46% of the time.
- Power has earned 84 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.