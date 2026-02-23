Neal Shipley betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Neal Shipley of the United States watches his shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Neal Shipley has not competed in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the last five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 for the first time in recent years at this $9.6 million event.
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Shipley's first time competing in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T68
|69-70-76-70
|+1
|3.200
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-69-70
|-5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|76-68-71-70
|+1
|--
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 1-over.
- He has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.308 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.602
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.091
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|171
|-0.999
|-0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-1.803
|-1.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-2.290
|-1.308
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.602 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sports a -0.091 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 70.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shipley has delivered a -1.803 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.91, and he ranks 169th in Bogey Avoidance at 21.72%.
- Shipley has earned three FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 154th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
