PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Neal Shipley betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Neal Shipley of the United States watches his shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Neal Shipley of the United States watches his shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Neal Shipley has not competed in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the last five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 for the first time in recent years at this $9.6 million event.

    Latest odds for Shipley at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • This is Shipley's first time competing in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Shipley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6869-70-76-70+13.200
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-71+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-69-70-5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-72+8--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-69+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4776-68-71-70+1--

    Shipley's recent performances

    • Shipley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 1-over.
    • He has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Shipley has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.308 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.6020.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.091-0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green171-0.999-0.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-1.803-1.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-2.290-1.308

    Shipley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shipley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.602 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sports a -0.091 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 70.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Shipley has delivered a -1.803 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.91, and he ranks 169th in Bogey Avoidance at 21.72%.
    • Shipley has earned three FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 154th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Davis Chatfield betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Genesis Invitational

    1

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    -18

    1

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    T2

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    -17

    T2

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    -17

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    -16

    4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    5

    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    5

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW