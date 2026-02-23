Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Reitan has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 7-under.

Reitan has an average of 0.359 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.