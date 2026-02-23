PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Kristoffer Reitan has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course from Feb. 26-March 1 with a fresh opportunity in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Reitan at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • This is Reitan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Reitan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4170-67-75-67-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3067-73-74-66-823.125
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-80+15--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-68-68-72-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1371-65-68-69-7--

    Reitan's recent performances

    • Reitan has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 7-under.
    • Reitan has an average of 0.359 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Reitan has averaged -0.299 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.3460.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.874-0.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.355-0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.533-0.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-1.416-0.299

    Reitan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reitan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.346 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sports a -0.874 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Reitan has delivered a -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 18.89% of the time.
    • Reitan has earned 35 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 106th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Webb Simpson betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Neal Shipley betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Genesis Invitational

    1

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    -18

    1

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    T2

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    -17

    T2

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    -17

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    -16

    4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    5

    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    5

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW