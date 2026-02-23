Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Kristoffer Reitan has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course from Feb. 26-March 1 with a fresh opportunity in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Reitan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Reitan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-67-75-67
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|67-73-74-66
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-80
|+15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-68-68-72
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|71-65-68-69
|-7
|--
Reitan's recent performances
- Reitan has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 7-under.
- Reitan has an average of 0.359 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reitan has averaged -0.299 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.346
|0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.874
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.355
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.533
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-1.416
|-0.299
Reitan's advanced stats and rankings
- Reitan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.346 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sports a -0.874 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reitan has delivered a -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 18.89% of the time.
- Reitan has earned 35 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 106th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
