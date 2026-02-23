Ricky Castillo betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Ricky Castillo finished tied for 56th at six-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Castillo's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T56
|66-71-67-74
|-6
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Castillo's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of six-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|68-71-75-68
|-6
|11.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-73-64-68
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|3
|65-65-69-62
|-21
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|71-69-73-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|65-67-70-69
|-9
|36.375
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished third with a score of 21-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.275
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.562
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.106
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.425
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.244
|0.531
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo ranks 48th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.275 average this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo has a -0.562 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo has delivered a 0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 30.09% of the time.
- Castillo has earned 41 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 102nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
