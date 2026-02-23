PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Ricky Castillo finished tied for 56th at six-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Castillo's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5666-71-67-74-6

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Castillo's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of six-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4368-71-75-68-611.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-73-64-68-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-70-68-70-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic365-65-69-62-21--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3071-69-73-68-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2365-67-70-69-936.375

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished third with a score of 21-under.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has averaged 0.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2750.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.562-0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.1060.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.4250.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.2440.531

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo ranks 48th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.275 average this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo has a -0.562 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Castillo has delivered a 0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 30.09% of the time.
    • Castillo has earned 41 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 102nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

