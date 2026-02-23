Camilo Villegas betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
Camilo Villegas of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the first round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 05, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Camilo Villegas missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
Villegas's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|2024
|T67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|2023
|MC
|80-71
|+11
|2022
|MC
|74-83
|+17
|2021
|T8
|69-65-72-69
|-5
At the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
- In Villegas's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Villegas's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 5-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Villegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T9
|71-70-68-67
|-8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|71-66-70-72
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
Villegas's recent performances
- Villegas has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
- Villegas has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged 0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.453
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.588
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.402
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.861
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.397
|0.095
Villegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.453 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.3 yards ranked 160th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sported a 0.588 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas delivered a 0.861 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
