Paul Waring betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Paul Waring missed the cut at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Waring's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-69
|-1
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Waring's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Waring's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|65-72-66-70
|-7
|9
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
Waring's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 7-under.
- Waring has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Waring has an average of -0.468 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Waring has averaged -0.829 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Waring's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.829
Waring's advanced stats and rankings
- Based on his past five tournaments, Waring posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.100, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.321.
- Around the greens, Waring delivered a -0.468 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Putting averaged -0.141.
- Overall, Waring has averaged -0.829 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
