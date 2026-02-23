PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Paul Waring betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Paul Waring missed the cut at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Waring at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Waring's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-69-1

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Waring's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Waring's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenW/D69-69-2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-77+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-74-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4765-72-66-70-79
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-76+7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--

    Waring's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 7-under.
    • Waring has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Waring has an average of -0.468 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Waring has averaged -0.829 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Waring's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.829

    Waring's advanced stats and rankings

    • Based on his past five tournaments, Waring posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.100, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.321.
    • Around the greens, Waring delivered a -0.468 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Putting averaged -0.141.
    • Overall, Waring has averaged -0.829 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

