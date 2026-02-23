PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson returns to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, set to tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1. Thompson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Thompson's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-70-3
    2024T4767-71-71-69-6

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 47th at 6-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6469-68-73-73-14.100
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4367-73-72-70-611.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-68-69-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2562-71-66-68-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2172-66-70-68-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1970-70-69-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1166-65-69-68-1263.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-71-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has averaged -0.454 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.3100.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.6730.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green870.013-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-1.104-0.693
    Average Strokes Gained: Total92-0.109-0.454

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.310 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a 0.673 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 73.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -1.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.18, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Thompson has earned 15 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 121st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

