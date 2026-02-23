Davis Thompson betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson returns to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, set to tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1. Thompson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Thompson's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|2024
|T47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 47th at 6-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T64
|69-68-73-73
|-1
|4.100
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|67-73-72-70
|-6
|11.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|62-71-66-68
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|72-66-70-68
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|66-65-69-68
|-12
|63.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged -0.454 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.310
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.673
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|0.013
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-1.104
|-0.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|-0.109
|-0.454
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.310 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a 0.673 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 73.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -1.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.18, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Thompson has earned 15 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 121st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.