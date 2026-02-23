Peter Malnati betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati returns to PGA National - Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, running Feb. 26-March 1, 2026. Malnati looks to build on his tied for ninth finish from 2024 after missing the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025.
Malnati's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|2024
|T9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|2023
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|2021
|MC
|75-76
|+11
At the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at 12-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-72
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|69-74-72-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|68-68-74-69
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|65-71-72-69
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Malnati has an average of -0.726 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.439 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged -0.842 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.869
|-0.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-1.519
|-0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.220
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.481
|0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-1.688
|-0.842
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.869 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati has a -1.519 mark that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 61.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
