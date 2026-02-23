PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cam Davis of Australia reacts after playing his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis missed the cut at this tournament in 2023, but finished tied for 33rd in 2021. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of improving his record at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Davis at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Davis's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC72-70+2
    2021T3366-71-70-73E

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Davis's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Davis's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 33rd at even par.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Davis's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open7372-68-71-80+72.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7069-71-71-79+22.850
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-74-75+3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-74+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5069-72-67-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4468-68-69-71-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-72+1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC3-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-70E--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5771-73-68-71+38.813

    Davis's recent performances

    • Davis had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 4-under.
    • Davis has an average of -0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.570 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has averaged -1.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.903-0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.708-0.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.206-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.720-0.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-2.126-1.457

    Davis's advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.903 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sported a -0.708 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 167th with a 60.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Davis delivered a -0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92.
    • Davis ranked 158th in Bogey Avoidance at 20.09% and ranked 161st by breaking par 17.95% of the time.
    • He has earned six FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 149th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

