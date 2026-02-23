Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Isaiah Salinda of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Isaiah Salinda finished tied for 39th at nine-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Salinda's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T39
|68-69-69-69
|-9
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Salinda's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|71-70-70-69
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-74
|-4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|67-70-73-70
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T46
|73-71-70-67
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|74-66-71-67
|-10
|--
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
- Salinda has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged -0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.768
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.306
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.652
|-0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.487
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.296
|-0.240
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.768 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.8 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.306 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 69.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Salinda has delivered a 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
