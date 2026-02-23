PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Isaiah Salinda of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Isaiah Salinda finished tied for 39th at nine-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Salinda at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Salinda's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3968-69-69-69-9

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Salinda's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of nine-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Salinda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3071-70-70-69-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-70-74-4--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-70+3--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1867-70-73-70-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4268-70-69-69-8--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4673-71-70-67-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1374-66-71-67-10--

    Salinda's recent performances

    • Salinda has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
    • Salinda has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has averaged -0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.7680.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.3060.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.652-0.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.487-0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.296-0.240

    Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.768 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.8 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.306 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 69.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Salinda has delivered a 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

