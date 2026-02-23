Chandler Phillips betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2025 and withdrew in 2024. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve his record at this tournament.
Phillips's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|2024
|WD
|66
|-
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Phillips's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Phillips's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T66
|69-68-73-74
|E
|3.7
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|66-68-70-71
|-13
|3.9
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|66-69-70-67
|-8
|43
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|68-64-70-71
|-11
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|72-67-71-69
|-9
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
Phillips's recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.443 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.454 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged -0.224 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.481
|-0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.529
|-0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.134
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|1.202
|0.809
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.057
|-0.224
Phillips's advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.481 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.529 mark that ranked 131st on TOUR. He ranked 161st with a 61.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips delivered a 1.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.21, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 24.21% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
