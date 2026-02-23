PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2025 and withdrew in 2024. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve his record at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Phillips's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-74+5
    2024WD66-

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Phillips's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Phillips's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6669-68-73-74E3.7
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-69-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6366-68-70-71-133.9
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1966-69-70-67-843
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-69-1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship268-64-70-71-11--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4472-67-71-69-9--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--

    Phillips's recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Phillips has an average of -0.443 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.454 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged -0.224 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.481-0.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.529-0.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.134-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting71.2020.809
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.057-0.224

    Phillips's advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.481 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.529 mark that ranked 131st on TOUR. He ranked 161st with a 61.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Phillips delivered a 1.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.21, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 24.21% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

