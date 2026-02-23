PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo missed the cut at 4-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Grillo's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-69-4

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6469-71-70-74-47.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3872-69-73-67-716.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-76-66-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC66-77+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5671-68-70-67-12--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D68-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2774-68-71-64-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT468-69-69-66-16--

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • Grillo has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has averaged -0.964 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.328-0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green88-0.019-0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green162-0.586-0.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.272-0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-1.206-0.964

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.328 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sports a -0.019 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo has delivered a -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 21.48% of the time.
    • Grillo has earned 23 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 115th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

