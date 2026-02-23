Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo missed the cut at 4-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Grillo's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-69
|-4
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|69-71-70-74
|-4
|7.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|72-69-73-67
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-76-66
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|74-68-71-64
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T4
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Grillo has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged -0.964 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.328
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|-0.019
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.586
|-0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.272
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-1.206
|-0.964
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.328 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sports a -0.019 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo has delivered a -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 21.48% of the time.
- Grillo has earned 23 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 115th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
