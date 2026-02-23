Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Jacob Bridgeman watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman finished tied for second at 17-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set on claiming his first victory at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Bridgeman's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|2024
|T28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 17-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|66-64-64-72
|-18
|700.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-65-68-70
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|64-66-69-69
|-20
|55.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T4
|69-68-67-64
|-12
|122.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|71-67-70-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T27
|67-67-75-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|74-66-68-72
|E
|--
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- Bridgeman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.833 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 1.963 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.065
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.922
|0.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.082
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|1.276
|1.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|2.181
|1.963
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.922 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 74.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 1.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.85, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 31.39% of the time.
- Bridgeman leads the TOUR in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,069 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
