PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Jacob Bridgeman watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman finished tied for second at 17-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set on claiming his first victory at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Bridgeman's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T268-68-67-64-17
    2024T2870-68-65-72-9

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational166-64-64-72-18700.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT867-65-68-70-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-68-69-67-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1364-66-69-69-2055.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT469-68-67-64-12122.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4671-67-70-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2767-67-75-71E--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1974-66-68-72E--

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Bridgeman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.833 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged 1.963 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.0650.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.9220.833
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.082-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting51.2761.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Total52.1811.963

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.922 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 74.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 1.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.85, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 31.39% of the time.
    • Bridgeman leads the TOUR in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,069 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Matti Schmid betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Ryan Gerard betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Shane Lowry betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Genesis Invitational

    1

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    -18

    1

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    T2

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    -17

    T2

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    -17

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    -16

    4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    5

    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    5

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW