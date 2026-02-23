Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Bridgeman has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

Bridgeman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.

Bridgeman has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.833 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.