Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top ten three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.

Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.