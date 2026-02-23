Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen finished tied for 39th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T39
|67-67-73-68
|-9
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|68-77-73-79
|+9
|3.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|66-71-65-67
|-15
|125
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|68-67-72-70
|-11
|46
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-65-78
|-7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|64-63-68-69
|-18
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|66-69-72-65
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T37
|70-69-67-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|3
|69-69-66-64
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-71-69-69
|-10
|--
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top ten three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged -0.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.034
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.174
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.296
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.866
|-0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.710
|-0.272
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.034 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sported a -0.174 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivered a -0.866 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranked 93rd by breaking par 23.70% of the time.
- Thorbjornsen has earned 175 FedExCup Regular Season points (37th), while posting a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.59% (58th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
