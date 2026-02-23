PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell finished tied for 42nd at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Mitchell's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4264-70-71-71-8
    2024T968-70-69-65-12
    2022T971-70-69-68-2
    2021T5369-69-74-71+3

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at 12-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5274-67-71-68-811.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4168-71-69-71-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1167-72-68-69-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-64-72-69-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6671-68-73-67-13.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT1866-65-69-65-17--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-68-73-69-9--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1075-62-73-63-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5373-68-73-71-3--

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.556 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.6580.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.0760.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green890.0040.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.524-0.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2140.182

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.658 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sports a 0.076 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a -0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he has posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.06% that ranks 70th.
    • Mitchell has earned 95 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

