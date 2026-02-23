Keith Mitchell betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Mitchell has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.

Mitchell has an average of 0.556 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.