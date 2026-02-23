Keith Mitchell betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Keith Mitchell finished tied for 42nd at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Mitchell's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|64-70-71-71
|-8
|2024
|T9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|2022
|T9
|71-70-69-68
|-2
|2021
|T53
|69-69-74-71
|+3
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at 12-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|74-67-71-68
|-8
|11.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|68-71-69-71
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|67-72-68-69
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-64-72-69
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|71-68-73-67
|-1
|3.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T18
|66-65-69-65
|-17
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-68-73-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|75-62-73-63
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|73-68-73-71
|-3
|--
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.556 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.658
|0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.076
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|0.004
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.524
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.214
|0.182
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.658 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sports a 0.076 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a -0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he has posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.06% that ranks 70th.
- Mitchell has earned 95 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
