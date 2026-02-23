Matti Schmid betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Matti Schmid of Germany lines up a putt on the 15th green during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid finished tied for 18th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of improving upon his performance in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Schmid's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2023
|MC
|74-69
|+3
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|71-71-74-70
|+2
|13.500
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|72-74-75-68
|+1
|4.875
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|73-67-70-74
|-4
|5.600
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-69-77
|-3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T8
|64-63-71-66
|-24
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T46
|75-69-68-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|69-67-68-70
|-14
|--
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Schmid has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.296 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged -1.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.155
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-1.497
|-1.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.032
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.006
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-1.678
|-1.451
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.155 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sported a -1.497 mark that ranked 166th on TOUR. He ranked 156th with a 63.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid delivered a 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
- Schmid has earned 24 FedExCup Regular Season points (112th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.47% (160th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
