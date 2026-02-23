PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Lower plays a shot from the 11th tee during the third round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 13, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower has struggled at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, missing the cut in both of his last two appearances. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to reverse his fortunes at this event.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Lower's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-69-3
    2024MC73-70+1
    2022T6473-69-74-70+6

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Lower's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Lower's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3063-72-73-72-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-75-70E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-68-5--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3167-65-70-70-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT366-67-68-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4467-69-73-67-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-72+1--

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Lower has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.494 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.365-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-1.143-0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.154-0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.406-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-1.761-0.494

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.365 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -1.143 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower delivered a -0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.71, and he ranked 106th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

