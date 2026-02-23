Brendon Todd betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Brendon Todd looks to improve upon his recent struggles at this tournament, having missed the cut in both 2024 and 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Todd's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|2024
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|2022
|T48
|74-67-74-69
|+4
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Todd's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Todd's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 48th at 4-over.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Todd's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 21, 2026
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|T51
|71-73-69-77
|+2
|7.250
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|75-73-80-70
|+10
|3.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|W/D
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
Todd's recent performances
- Todd's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 2-over.
- Todd has an average of -2.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -2.543 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Todd has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Todd has averaged -4.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.108
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd has struggled with his ball-striking in his past five tournaments, averaging -2.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and -2.543 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
- His short game has been a relative bright spot, with averages of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.
- Overall, Todd has averaged -4.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments, indicating significant struggles across all facets of his game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
