Brendon Todd betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Todd's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 2-over.

Todd has an average of -2.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -2.543 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Todd has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.