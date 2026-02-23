PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Brendon Todd looks to improve upon his recent struggles at this tournament, having missed the cut in both 2024 and 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Todd at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Todd's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC77-76+11
    2024MC71-72+1
    2022T4874-67-74-69+4

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Todd's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Todd's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 48th at 4-over.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Todd's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 21, 2026The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco ClubT5171-73-69-77+27.250
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandMC66-76-2--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-76+11--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC79-74+11--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7875-73-80-70+103.750
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressW/D76-72+4--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--

    Todd's recent performances

    • Todd's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 2-over.
    • Todd has an average of -2.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -2.543 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Todd has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Todd has averaged -4.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.108

    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Todd has struggled with his ball-striking in his past five tournaments, averaging -2.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and -2.543 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
    • His short game has been a relative bright spot, with averages of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.
    • Overall, Todd has averaged -4.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments, indicating significant struggles across all facets of his game.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

