Taylor Moore betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Taylor Moore hits a tee shot on the fifth hole prior to The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 19, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore returns to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, set to tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1. Moore looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 42nd at 8-under.
Moore's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|2022
|MC
|71-76
|+7
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|68-71-73-71
|-5
|7.5
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|70-68-66-70
|-14
|5.2
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|67-65-68-70
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T63
|71-65-75-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|75-68-74-68
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|80-67
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
Moore's recent performances
- Moore's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 18-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged -0.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.670
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-1.157
|-0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.652
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.203
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|-0.038
|-0.160
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.670 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.2 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -1.157 mark that ranked 161st on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Moore delivered a 0.652 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR.
- On the greens, Moore delivered a -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranked 138th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
- Moore has earned 13 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 124th.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 8.33% ranked third on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
