5H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore hits a tee shot on the fifth hole prior to The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 19, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore returns to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, set to tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1. Moore looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 42nd at 8-under.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Moore's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4269-68-71-68-8
    2022MC71-76+7

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Moore's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4968-71-73-71-57.5
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5670-68-66-70-145.2
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2167-65-68-70-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6371-65-75-73E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5675-68-74-68+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC80-67+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 18-under.
    • Moore has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has averaged -0.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.6700.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-1.157-0.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.6520.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.203-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Total84-0.038-0.160

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.670 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.2 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -1.157 mark that ranked 161st on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Moore delivered a 0.652 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Moore delivered a -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranked 138th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
    • Moore has earned 13 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 124th.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 8.33% ranked third on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

