PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Mackenzie Hughes missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches last year after shooting 1-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve upon his recent struggles at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Hughes's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-71+1
    2022T4870-70-70-74+4
    2021T3668-72-71-70+1

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Hughes's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Hughes's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 36th at 1-over.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Hughes's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3466-71-71-68-1225.167
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2868-69-69-71-726.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5971-70-70-74-34.900
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-72-67-5--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5167-68-68-68-11--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT763-74-69-68-14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5671-69-70-72+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5366-71-69-68-106.325

    Hughes's recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top ten once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Hughes has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged 0.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.0820.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.0750.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.5370.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.337-0.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.3570.192

    Hughes's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a 0.075 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 70th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Hughes has excelled around the greens this season with a 0.537 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked 11th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Hughes delivered a -0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80.
    • Hughes has earned 57 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Billy Horschel betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Keith Mitchell betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Kris Ventura betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Genesis Invitational

    1

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    -18

    1

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    T2

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    -17

    T2

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    -17

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    -16

    4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    5

    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    5

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW