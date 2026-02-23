Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Hughes has finished in the top ten once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.

Hughes has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Hughes has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.