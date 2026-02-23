Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches last year after shooting 1-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve upon his recent struggles at this tournament.
Hughes's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2022
|T48
|70-70-70-74
|+4
|2021
|T36
|68-72-71-70
|+1
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Hughes's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Hughes's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 36th at 1-over.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Hughes's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|66-71-71-68
|-12
|25.167
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|71-70-70-74
|-3
|4.900
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-67
|-5
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-68-68-68
|-11
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T7
|63-74-69-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|71-69-70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|66-71-69-68
|-10
|6.325
Hughes's recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top ten once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Hughes has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 0.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.082
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.075
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.537
|0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.337
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.357
|0.192
Hughes's advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a 0.075 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 70th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hughes has excelled around the greens this season with a 0.537 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked 11th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hughes delivered a -0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80.
- Hughes has earned 57 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.