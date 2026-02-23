Jesper Svensson betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his second shot on the fifth hole on Day Two of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player 2026 at Gary Player CC on December 05, 2025 in Sun City, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Jesper Svensson finished tied for 32nd at 10-under in last year's Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 tournament.
Svensson's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T32
|64-67-72-71
|-10
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-66
|-8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-64-77-63
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|65-74-70-62
|-13
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|70-67-76-67
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-69-63-70
|-16
|52
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|71-72-68-66
|-7
|66.143
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.761
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.622
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.549
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.512
|-0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|1.346
|-0.053
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.761 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.3 yards ranked seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.622 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 74.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.40, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.