Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Jaeger missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024, shooting 1-under. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 at the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Jaeger's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2023
|T14
|71-69-67-67
|-6
|2022
|T48
|68-73-75-68
|+4
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 6-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|6.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|70-66-69-72
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T5
|65-75-65-68
|-15
|105.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-70
|-9
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|72-65-67-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|69-69-71-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T48
|72-69-69-69
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.198
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.485
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.363
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.540
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.219
|0.192
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sports a -0.485 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger delivers a 0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 27.04% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.