PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Jaeger missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024, shooting 1-under. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 at the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Jaeger's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-71-1
    2023T1471-69-67-67-6
    2022T4868-73-75-68+4

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 6-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6769-74-72-70-36.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2870-66-69-72-726.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT565-75-65-68-15105.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-66-70-9--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-67-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1172-65-67-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4469-69-71-70-9--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4872-69-69-69-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged 0.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.198-0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.485-0.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.3630.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.5400.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2190.192

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sports a -0.485 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger delivers a 0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 27.04% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Ryan Gerard betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Andrew Putnam betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Genesis Invitational

    1

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    -18

    1

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    T2

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    -17

    T2

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    -17

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    -16

    4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    5

    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    5

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW