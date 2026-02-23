Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Christo Lamprecht of South Africa gets ready to hits his tee shot on the fourteenth hole during the third round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 09, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
Christo Lamprecht will compete in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches for the first time in at least five years. The tournament runs Feb. 26-March 1 at PGA National - Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Lamprecht has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Lamprecht's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|67-73-69-71
|-4
|8.25
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|77-67-76
|+4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
Lamprecht's recent performances
- Lamprecht's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 48th at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished at 4-under.
- Lamprecht has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.041 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has averaged -1.700 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.163
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-1.079
|-1.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.135
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.661
|-0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-1.712
|-1.700
Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings
- Lamprecht has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.163 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sports a -1.079 mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lamprecht has delivered a -0.661 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.27, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 17.68% of the time.
- Lamprecht has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 135th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.