PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christo Lamprecht of South Africa gets ready to hits his tee shot on the fourteenth hole during the third round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 09, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Christo Lamprecht of South Africa gets ready to hits his tee shot on the fourteenth hole during the third round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 09, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

    Christo Lamprecht will compete in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches for the first time in at least five years. The tournament runs Feb. 26-March 1 at PGA National - Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

    Latest odds for Lamprecht at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Lamprecht has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Lamprecht's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4867-73-69-71-48.25
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC77-67-76+4--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-73+9--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC76-71+5--

    Lamprecht's recent performances

    • Lamprecht's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 48th at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished at 4-under.
    • Lamprecht has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.041 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lamprecht has averaged -1.700 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1630.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-1.079-1.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.135-0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.661-0.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-1.712-1.700

    Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lamprecht has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.163 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sports a -1.079 mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lamprecht has delivered a -0.661 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.27, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 17.68% of the time.
    • Lamprecht has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 135th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Ryan Gerard betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Genesis Invitational

    1

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    -18

    1

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    T2

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    -17

    T2

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    -17

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    -16

    4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    5

    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    5

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW