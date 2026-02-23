Danny Walker betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.559 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.843 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 165th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.

Walker's short game has been a strength, as his 0.363 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average ranked 25th on TOUR this season.

On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 25.25% of the time.