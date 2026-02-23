PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jimmy Stanger of the United States plays his shot from the 7th tee during the second round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2025 on January 20, 2025 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Jimmy Stanger of the United States plays his shot from the 7th tee during the second round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2025 on January 20, 2025 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Jimmy Stanger finished tied for 35th at eight-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve upon that performance at the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Stanger at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Stanger's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3569-71-67-69-8

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Stanger's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of eight-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Stanger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC77-70-72+3--

    Stanger's recent performances

    • Stanger has an average of 0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.062 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Stanger has averaged -1.923 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.1130.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--6.805-1.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.069-0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.547-0.912
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--6.308-1.923

    Stanger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.113 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards shows solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger has struggled with a -6.805 mark. He has hit 68.52% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Stanger has delivered a -0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.00 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 25.93% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.81%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

