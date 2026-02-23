Webb Simpson betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.858 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Simpson sports a -0.046 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Simpson has delivered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 18.52% of the time.