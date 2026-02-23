Webb Simpson betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Webb Simpson of the United States watches his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Webb Simpson finished tied for 74th at 4-over the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Simpson's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T74
|71-70-66-77
|+4
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he finished tied for 74th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Simpson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|70-69-70-68
|-3
|5.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|68-65-67-67
|-15
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|67-69-67-69
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-67-71-70
|-10
|6.333
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-71-69-69
|-4
|36.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|67-70-68-71
|-8
|8.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
Simpson's recent performances
- Simpson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 4-under.
- Simpson has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has averaged -0.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.858
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|-0.046
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.059
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.197
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-1.159
|-0.100
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
- Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.858 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Simpson sports a -0.046 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Simpson has delivered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
- Simpson has earned six FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 150th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
