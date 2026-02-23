PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Webb Simpson betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Webb Simpson of the United States watches his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Webb Simpson of the United States watches his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Webb Simpson finished tied for 74th at 4-over the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Simpson at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Simpson's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T7471-70-66-77+4

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he finished tied for 74th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Simpson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-76+6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5570-69-70-68-35.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2568-65-67-67-15--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2767-69-67-69-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-67-71-70-106.333
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-71-69-69-436.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4967-70-68-71-88.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--

    Simpson's recent performances

    • Simpson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 4-under.
    • Simpson has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson has averaged -0.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.858-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90-0.046-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.0590.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.1970.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-1.159-0.100

    Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.858 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Simpson sports a -0.046 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Simpson has delivered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
    • Simpson has earned six FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 150th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

