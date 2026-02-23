Matt Wallace betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Matt Wallace of England lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course from Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Wallace's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|2024
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|2023
|T29
|67-68-69-73
|-3
|2021
|MC
|74-69
|+3
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at 3-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-72
|-8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-66-71-67
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|68-70-68-66
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|74-66-66-67
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|65-71-68-68
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|65-67-68-64
|-20
|133.750
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 3rd with a score of 20-under.
- Wallace has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged -0.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.904
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-1.025
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.566
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.159
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-2.654
|-0.453
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.904 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sports a -1.025 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 75.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace delivers a -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.20, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.