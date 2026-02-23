Brooks Koepka betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Brooks Koepka of the United States watches a shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka finished tied for 16th at even par the last time he played in this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course from Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Koepka's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T16
|68-72-71-69
|E
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Koepka's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2022, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of even par.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Koepka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|73-68-73-70
|-4
|5.600
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|68-74-73-71
|+6
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
Koepka's recent performances
- Koepka has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of six-over.
- Koepka has an average of 0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.943 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Koepka has averaged -0.037 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|-0.009
|0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.661
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.666
|0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-2.116
|-0.943
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.799
|-0.037
Koepka's advanced stats and rankings
- Koepka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.009 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka sported a 0.661 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Koepka delivered a 0.666 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Koepka delivered a -2.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.83, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
- Koepka has earned six FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 148th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
