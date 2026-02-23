PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Brooks Koepka betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brooks Koepka of the United States watches a shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka of the United States watches a shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Brooks Koepka finished tied for 16th at even par the last time he played in this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course from Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Koepka at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Koepka's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T1668-72-71-69E

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Koepka's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2022, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of even par.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Koepka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5673-68-73-70-45.600
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1268-74-73-71+6--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-75+5--

    Koepka's recent performances

    • Koepka has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of six-over.
    • Koepka has an average of 0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.943 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Koepka has averaged -0.037 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee82-0.0090.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.6610.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.6660.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-2.116-0.943
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.799-0.037

    Koepka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Koepka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.009 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka sported a 0.661 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Koepka delivered a 0.666 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Koepka delivered a -2.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.83, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
    • Koepka has earned six FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 148th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Zach Bauchou betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Dan Brown betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    John Parry betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Genesis Invitational

    1

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    -18

    1

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    T2

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    -17

    T2

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    -17

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    -16

    4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    5

    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    5

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW