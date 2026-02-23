PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Kensei Hirata betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Kensei Hirata of Japan plays his shot from the second tee prior to The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 21, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Kensei Hirata has not competed in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the last five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course from Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of making an impact in his return to the tournament.

    Latest odds for Hirata at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • This is Hirata's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Hirata's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5468-73-70-70-35.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open7470-70-76-75+32.600
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-72-69-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2467-69-69-68-732.500
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2168-63-70-69-10--

    Hirata's recent performances

    • His best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii came in 2025, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
    • Hirata has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hirata has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hirata has averaged 0.012 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.3020.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.308-0.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.166-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.201-0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.3730.012

    Hirata's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hirata has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.302 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata has a -0.308 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 72.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hirata has delivered a -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 167th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.60, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
    • Hirata has earned 41 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 103rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

