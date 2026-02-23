Alex Smalley betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley finished tied for 18th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
Smalley's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|70-64-69-69
|-12
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2022
|T55
|71-70-72-72
|+5
At the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|74-67-68-69
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|67-70-67-69
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|64-70-71-70
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T62
|66-68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|67-74-65-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|69-65-72-64
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 0.568 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.261
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.109
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|-0.019
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.331
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.682
|0.568
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.261 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.2 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.109 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 45th with a 72.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 25.62% of the time.
- Smalley has earned 91 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 60th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
