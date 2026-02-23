PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley finished tied for 18th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

    Smalley's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1870-64-69-69-12
    2024MC71-71E
    2022T5571-70-72-72+5

    At the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Smalley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1968-69-69-67-1551.800
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3574-67-68-69-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-76+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4467-70-67-69-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4064-70-71-70-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6266-68-68-70-10--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT367-74-65-68-10--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT469-65-72-64-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-75+5--

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Smalley has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has averaged 0.568 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2610.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.109-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green91-0.019-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.3310.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.6820.568

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.261 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.2 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.109 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 45th with a 72.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 25.62% of the time.
    • Smalley has earned 91 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 60th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Doug Ghim betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Karl Vilips betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Genesis Invitational

    1

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    -18

    1

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    T2

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    -17

    T2

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    -17

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    -16

    4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    5

    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    5

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW