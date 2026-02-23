Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn returns to PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Fishburn finished tied for 48th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
Fishburn's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T48
|67-70-67-73
|-7
|2024
|MC
|74-73
|+5
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-75
|-3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|71-62-70-65
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-68-70-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T62
|70-70-75-72
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|70-69-72-71
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|66-71-65-65
|-13
|80
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
- Fishburn has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 0.010 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-1.143
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.990
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|167
|-0.683
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.286
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-3.103
|0.010
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.143 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a -0.990 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 74.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn delivered a -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.40, and he ranked 163rd by breaking par 17.78% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
