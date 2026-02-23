Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Fishburn has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.

Fishburn has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.