4H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn returns to PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Fishburn finished tied for 48th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Fishburn's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4867-70-67-73-7
    2024MC74-73+5

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Fishburn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-70-75-3--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3471-62-70-65-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3471-68-70-74-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6270-70-75-72+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3869-70-71-68-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3870-69-72-71-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT866-71-65-65-1380

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
    • Fishburn has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has averaged 0.010 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-1.143-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.990-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green167-0.683-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.2860.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170-3.1030.010

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.143 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a -0.990 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 74.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fishburn delivered a -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.40, and he ranked 163rd by breaking par 17.78% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

