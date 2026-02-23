Blades Brown betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Blades Brown of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 12, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Blades Brown has not competed in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the last five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of making a strong impression in his return to this tournament.
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Brown has not competed in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-60-68-74
|-19
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-66
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-70-71-71
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|66-71-74-68
|-5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighteenth with a score of 19-under.
- He has one top-twenty finish over his last ten appearances.
- Brown has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged -0.027 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.286
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.071
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.133
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.267
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.615
|-0.027
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.286 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.1 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.071 mark. He maintained an 86.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brown delivered a -0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 31.94% of the time with a five point five six percent Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
