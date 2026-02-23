PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Blades Brown betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Blades Brown of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 12, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Blades Brown has not competed in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the last five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of making a strong impression in his return to this tournament.

    Latest odds for Brown at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Brown has not competed in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Brown's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1867-60-68-74-19--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-66-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3471-70-71-71-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-75+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3766-71-74-68-5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-69-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3468-69-67-71-9--

    Brown's recent performances

    • Brown had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighteenth with a score of 19-under.
    • He has one top-twenty finish over his last ten appearances.
    • Brown has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has averaged -0.027 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.2860.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.071-0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.133-0.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.2670.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.615-0.027

    Brown's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.286 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.1 yards shows solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.071 mark. He maintained an 86.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brown delivered a -0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 31.94% of the time with a five point five six percent Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

