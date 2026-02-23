Garrick Higgo betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
Garrick Higgo of South Africa lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Garrick Higgo finished tied for 16th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
Higgo's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|2023
|T29
|75-66-66-70
|-3
|2022
|T66
|68-72-75-72
|+7
At the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Higgo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T4
|68-65-61-68
|-26
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|71-65-68-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T7
|69-68-66-71
|-14
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|68-67-70-67
|-12
|15.000
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Higgo has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- Higgo has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.985 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has averaged -1.754 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|-0.032
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-1.533
|-0.985
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.395
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.769
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-2.729
|-1.754
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.032 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -1.533 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgo has delivered a -0.769 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 17.22% of the time.
- Higgo has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 137th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
