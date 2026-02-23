Jordan Smith betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Jordan Smith of England watches his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Jordan Smith has not competed in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the last five years. The tournament takes place Feb. 26-March 1 at PGA National - Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Smith has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|52
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-70-68-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|68-69-74-68
|-1
|3.5
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|71-68-72-72
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|71-67-68-69
|-5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T61
|72-74-79-74
|+19
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
Smith's recent performances
- Smith's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tie for 16th at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished 10-under.
- Smith has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged 0.257 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.407
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.455
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.387
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.054
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.421
|0.257
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.407 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.455 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 75.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.14, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 23.41% of the time.
- Smith has earned 81 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 64th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.70% ranks 63rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.