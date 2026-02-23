Patton Kizzire betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 7-under.

Kizzire has an average of -0.739 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kizzire has an average of 0.252 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.