Patton Kizzire betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Patton Kizzire of the United States reacts to his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire has missed the cut in his three most recent appearances at this tournament, most recently shooting 4-under in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Kizzire's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|2024
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|2021
|MC
|71-72
|+3
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|72
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|2.8
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-73
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|70-66-70-67
|-7
|32.5
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|63-70-67-68
|-14
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|70-65-65-72
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|68-70-72-64
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|67-67-72-70
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 7-under.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.739 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has an average of 0.252 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged 0.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-1.184
|-0.739
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.114
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.352
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.525
|0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|-0.194
|0.198
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.184 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sported a 0.114 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 62.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire delivered a 0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
- Kizzire has earned 35 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 107th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.