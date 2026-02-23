Lee Hodges betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges will tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1, looking to bounce back from a missed cut in 2024. He finished tied for 14th in 2023 and tied for ninth in 2022 at this tournament.
Hodges' recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|2023
|T14
|71-69-67-67
|-6
|2022
|T9
|71-66-71-70
|-2
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 2-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-67
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|70-67-67-65
|-11
|86.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|66-65-66-66
|-19
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|70-70-73-77
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|76-66-68-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|73-67-68-70
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-72-70-70
|-3
|5.600
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Hodges has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.498 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.286
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.445
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.114
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|1.109
|0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.493
|0.498
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.286 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a -0.445 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 74.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges delivered a 1.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Hodges has earned 86 FedExCup Regular Season points (62nd) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.49% (21st).
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
