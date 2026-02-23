K.H. Lee betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
K.H. Lee missed the cut at 2-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Lee's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|2024
|T4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|2022
|T48
|70-72-69-73
|+4
|2021
|MC
|72-73
|+5
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Lee's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|T32
|72-71-70-70
|+3
|22.300
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T67
|73-67-71-72
|-1
|3.500
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T9
|67-76-68-75
|-2
|67.833
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
- Lee has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has an average of -0.937 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged -1.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.057
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.138 in his past five tournaments, struggling with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Lee sported a -0.045 mark.
- Around the greens, Lee delivered a 0.062 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, showing positive performance in this area.
- On the greens, Lee posted a -0.937 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, indicating significant struggles with his putting.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
