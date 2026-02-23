PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    K.H. Lee missed the cut at 2-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Lee's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-70-2
    2024T469-66-70-66-13
    2022T4870-72-69-73+4
    2021MC72-73+5

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Lee's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026Astara Golf Championship presented by MastercardMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 1, 2026The Panama ChampionshipT3272-71-70-70+322.300
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenW/D75+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-68-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT6773-67-71-72-13.500
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT967-76-68-75-267.833

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
    • Lee has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has an average of -0.937 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged -1.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.937
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.057

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.138 in his past five tournaments, struggling with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Lee sported a -0.045 mark.
    • Around the greens, Lee delivered a 0.062 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, showing positive performance in this area.
    • On the greens, Lee posted a -0.937 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, indicating significant struggles with his putting.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

