4H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Takumi Kanaya has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set on making an impact in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • This is Kanaya's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6071-68-73-70-24.7
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-71+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-70-69-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-66-73-69-621.3
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT366-70-66-72-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-67-69-74-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3366-68-68-72-10--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT468-70-70-62-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2168-69-68-71-12--

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.558 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged -0.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3850.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.828-0.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.220-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.5890.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Total89-0.074-0.064

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.385 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.828 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 67.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya delivers a 0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 19.23% of the time.
    • Kanaya has earned 26 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 111th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

