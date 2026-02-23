Austin Eckroat betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Austin Eckroat of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat won the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, shooting 17-under. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to defend his title in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Eckroat's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|2024
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|2023
|MC
|74-69
|+3
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 17-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|67-70-75-71
|-5
|7.5
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-74-66
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|65-70-71-63
|-13
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|74-65-69-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|73-70-74-68
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T11
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|70-65-68-69
|-12
|15
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
- Eckroat has an average of -0.377 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.429 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged -0.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.459
|-0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.327
|0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.542
|-0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.458
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-1.132
|-0.303
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.459 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.327 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 67.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 23.74% of the time.
- Eckroat has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
