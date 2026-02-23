PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Austin Eckroat betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat won the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, shooting 17-under. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to defend his title in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Eckroat's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-68-1
    2024165-67-68-67-17
    2023MC74-69+3

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 17-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4967-70-75-71-57.5
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-74-66-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-73E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4165-70-71-63-13--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5974-65-69-69-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5673-70-74-68+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1168-70-68-71-11--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3970-65-68-69-1215

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
    • Eckroat has an average of -0.377 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.429 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has averaged -0.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.459-0.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3270.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.542-0.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.4580.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-1.132-0.303

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.459 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.327 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 67.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 23.74% of the time.
    • Eckroat has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

