Keita Nakajima betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
Keita Nakajima of Japan plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Keita Nakajima has not competed in the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches in the past five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of making a strong debut at this tournament.
At the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
- This is Nakajima's first time competing in the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Nakajima's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|72-68-71-76
|+3
|2.9
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|69-71-76-71
|-1
|4.2
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|65-71-70
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|73-67-74-66
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|73-65-71-71
|E
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
Nakajima's recent performances
- Nakajima had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 4-under.
- He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Nakajima has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Nakajima has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.875 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.602
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.132
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.486
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.378
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-1.334
|-0.875
Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings
- Nakajima posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.602 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima sported a 0.132 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 70.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Nakajima delivered a -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.38, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 19.66% of the time.
- He has earned 7 FedExCup Regular Season points (143rd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.09% (134th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
