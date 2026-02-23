PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Keita Nakajima betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keita Nakajima of Japan plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Keita Nakajima has not competed in the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches in the past five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of making a strong debut at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Nakajima at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

    At the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

    • This is Nakajima's first time competing in the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches in the past five years.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Nakajima's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open7172-68-71-76+32.9
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open6469-71-76-71-14.2
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC65-71-70-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-73+4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-67-74-66-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5573-65-71-71E--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-71+5--

    Nakajima's recent performances

    • Nakajima had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 4-under.
    • He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Nakajima has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Nakajima has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.875 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.602-0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.132-0.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.486-0.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.378-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-1.334-0.875

    Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings

    • Nakajima posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.602 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima sported a 0.132 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 70.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Nakajima delivered a -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.38, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 19.66% of the time.
    • He has earned 7 FedExCup Regular Season points (143rd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.09% (134th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

