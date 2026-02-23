Keita Nakajima betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

Nakajima had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 4-under.

He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Nakajima has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Nakajima has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.