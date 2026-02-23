PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Aaron Wise betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Aaron Wise finished tied for 29th at three-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Wise at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Wise's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2969-72-70-66-3
    2022MC72-71+3
    2021T1364-64-75-73-4

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Wise's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of three-under.
    • Wise's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 13th at four-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Wise's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D69-1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC3-(-2)----
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-69E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-68-70-70-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-66E--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--

    Wise's recent performances

    • Wise had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 10-under.
    • Wise has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.509 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wise has averaged -0.588 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wise's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.014-0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--3.892-0.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-1.8230.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.437-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.520-0.588

    Wise's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wise posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.014 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise sported a -3.892 mark on TOUR. He has a 52.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wise delivered a -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he breaks par 16.67% of the time with 19.44% Bogey Avoidance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Adam Hadwin betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Webb Simpson betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Genesis Invitational

    1

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    -18

    1

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    T2

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    -17

    T2

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    -17

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    -16

    4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    5

    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    5

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW