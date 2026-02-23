Aaron Wise betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Aaron Wise finished tied for 29th at three-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Wise's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T29
|69-72-70-66
|-3
|2022
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2021
|T13
|64-64-75-73
|-4
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Wise's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of three-under.
- Wise's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 13th at four-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|3-(-2)
|--
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
Wise's recent performances
- Wise had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 10-under.
- Wise has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.509 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has averaged -0.588 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.014
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-3.892
|-0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|1.823
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.437
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.520
|-0.588
Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.014 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise sported a -3.892 mark on TOUR. He has a 52.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wise delivered a -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he breaks par 16.67% of the time with 19.44% Bogey Avoidance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
